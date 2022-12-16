Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GCTAF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

