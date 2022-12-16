Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GCTAF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.