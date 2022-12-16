Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA stock remained flat at C$10.93 on Friday. 32,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$796.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

