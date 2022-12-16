Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.2 %

SWIR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

