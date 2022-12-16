Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
