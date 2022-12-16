Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

