SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 269.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 325,837 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

