SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

