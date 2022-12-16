Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as low as $113.27 and last traded at $113.27, with a volume of 29523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

