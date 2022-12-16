Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 235,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

