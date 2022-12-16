Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,307 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

