Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Head to Head Comparison

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -50.80% -141.06% -36.14% Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74%

Risk & Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Similarweb and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 138.86%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $133.77, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Alphabet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 3.03 -$68.98 million ($1.23) -4.56 Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.56 $76.03 billion $5.04 18.04

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Similarweb on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

