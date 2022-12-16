Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

