Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 771,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SSD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.