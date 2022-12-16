Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.59

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $19.84. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 108,943 shares.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

