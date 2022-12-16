SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $52.88 million and $3.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00230893 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05248873 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,025,409.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

