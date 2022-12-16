Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 12.8% in November

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.2476 dividend. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.33%.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

