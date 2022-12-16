Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 0.7%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.90. 66,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 145,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49. The company has a market cap of C$953.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

