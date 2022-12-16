SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $33.86. SM Energy shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 4,276 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.