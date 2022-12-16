Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Small Pharma Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of DMTTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 80,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,710. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.