Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Small Pharma Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of DMTTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 80,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,710. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
