Smart Block Chain City Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,639.84 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $249.01 million and approximately $4,639.84 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities."

