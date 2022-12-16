Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
SNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $27.09 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
