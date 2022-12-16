Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,430

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,440 ($42.20) to GBX 3,430 ($42.08) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Smurfit Kappa Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,007.50.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $37.02 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.