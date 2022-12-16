SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SFTBY. Citigroup cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.