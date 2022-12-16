Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 123000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Solstice Gold Company Profile



Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

See Also

