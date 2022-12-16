Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Down 2.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 140,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 113,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Soluna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get Soluna alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soluna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Soluna during the first quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soluna by 280.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Soluna during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.