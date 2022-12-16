SOLVE Tops 1-Day Volume of $185,419.56 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $185,419.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

