Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $154.04 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $154.04 million and $266.25 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00732526 USD and is up 11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $659.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

