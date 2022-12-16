South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 39,200 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,825,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,139,663.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 5,732 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $15,992.28.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,800 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $7,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,498.52.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.60 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FTC Solar by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in FTC Solar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

