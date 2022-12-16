S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $344.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.07 and a 200-day moving average of $342.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

