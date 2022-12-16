SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $166.53. 151,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

