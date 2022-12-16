SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

