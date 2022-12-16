Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($148.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.50 ($150.29) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($147.22) to £124 ($152.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £102.39 ($125.62) per share, for a total transaction of £102,390 ($125,616.49).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £109.71 ($134.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,698.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,008 ($110.51) and a 12 month high of £163.90 ($201.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

