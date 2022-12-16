Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $351.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

