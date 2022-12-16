Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $351.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
