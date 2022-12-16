Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 137,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,489,797 shares.The stock last traded at $13.84 and had previously closed at $13.69.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

