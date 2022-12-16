Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 46.0% in November

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Stabilis Solutions worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,767. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.