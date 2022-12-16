STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.05

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00006198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $130.94 million and approximately $513,784.79 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $897.47 or 0.05274152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00491825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.73 or 0.29140885 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

