State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 2.0 %

STT opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.