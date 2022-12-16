State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Trading Down 2.0 %

STT stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

