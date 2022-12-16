Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Stepan makes up about 3.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.23% of Stepan worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Stepan by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $105.93 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $126.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

