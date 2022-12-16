Steph & Co. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

