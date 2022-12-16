Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VBK stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.41.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
