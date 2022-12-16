Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $46.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $220.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

