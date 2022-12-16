Stephens Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $150.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

