Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.60. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

