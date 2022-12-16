Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 1,023,981 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 766,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 189,721 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

