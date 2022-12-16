Stewardship Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.63. 129,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

