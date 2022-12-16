Stifel Nicolaus Lowers EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE to a reduce rating and set a CHF 575 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $713.45 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $636.55 and a 12-month high of $1,058.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.70.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.