Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.27 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.