Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 48,086 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 27,923 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 328,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

