StockNews.com Downgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,630 shares of company stock worth $2,359,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

