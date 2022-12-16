StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 107,984 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

