StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.9 %
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
